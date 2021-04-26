Turkey Says No to Vaccination Certificate Requirement

Summer visitors to Turkey will not need a vaccination certificate, officials have announced. The only requirement for entry is a negative PCR test.

The Turkish government also announced that as of Friday, April 25, over 20 million vaccination doses had been administered, with a priority vaccination programme in place for hotel and tourism industry employees.

Incoming tourists can also avail of a special insurance package from €15 that covers Covid-19 related treatments including medication and emergency care should they fall ill and require hospitalisation.

The Covid-19 Accommodation Support Insurance also covers additional accommodation expenses incurred due to Covid, such as an extended stay for quarantine reasons (so long as they provide a medical report).

