Turkey Says No to Vaccination Certificate Requirement

Summer visitors to Turkey will not need a vaccination certificate, officials have announced. The only requirement for entry is a negative PCR test.

The Turkish government also announced that as of Friday, April 25, over 20 million vaccination doses had been administered, with a priority vaccination programme in place for hotel and tourism industry employees.

Incoming tourists can also avail of a special insurance package from €15 that covers Covid-19 related treatments including medication and emergency care should they fall ill and require hospitalisation.

The Covid-19 Accommodation Support Insurance also covers additional accommodation expenses incurred due to Covid, such as an extended stay for quarantine reasons (so long as they provide a medical report).

Main photo by Anna on Unsplash)

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

