Turkey Waives Visa for Irish Passport Holders

As of 2 March, Irish nationals holding an ordinary passport will not have to apply for a visa for a up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Official Irish passport holders (i.e. Duty Passport holders) will have to apply for a visa.

For more information, visit the link for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

http://www.mfa.gov.tr/visa-information-for-foreigners.en.mfa