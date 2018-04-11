News

Turkish Airlines Goes Ten-Pin Bowling

Turkish Airlines Goes Ten-Pin Bowling

The Turkish Airlines Inter Agency Bowling Competition took place at Coolock Leisureplex in Dublin. Two other venues, Belfast and Cork, complete the Irish section of the worldwide event, with the best team from the three competitions qualifying for the Grand Final that takes place in Istanbul in May.

Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines, with the winning team from BCD Travel of Kevin Smithwick, Brendan Egan and Andy Dolan, with 799 points

The competitions have become great attractions for travel agencies and are eagerly awaited as great social events. Nine teams entered the event from all over Dublin, all vying for the chance to travel to Istanbul for the Grand Final.

Qing Qing  Chen, Riza Benas and Hazel Porlucas, from the Skyline team

The Leisureplex was looking great with Turkish Airlines branding prominent throughout the venue.

HRG Ireland team of Shannan McDonald, Niamh Shortt and Regina Curran

Turkish Airlines team hosting the event: Julien Curran, Onur Gul, Onder Gencer, Ounr Bastak and Alper Sean Kanburoglu

The winners of the Dublin event were the BCD Travel team of Kevin Smithwick, Brendan Egan an Andy Dolan, with 799 points.

