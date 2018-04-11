Turkish Airlines Goes Ten-Pin Bowling

The Turkish Airlines Inter Agency Bowling Competition took place at Coolock Leisureplex in Dublin. Two other venues, Belfast and Cork, complete the Irish section of the worldwide event, with the best team from the three competitions qualifying for the Grand Final that takes place in Istanbul in May.

The competitions have become great attractions for travel agencies and are eagerly awaited as great social events. Nine teams entered the event from all over Dublin, all vying for the chance to travel to Istanbul for the Grand Final.

The Leisureplex was looking great with Turkish Airlines branding prominent throughout the venue.

The winners of the Dublin event were the BCD Travel team of Kevin Smithwick, Brendan Egan an Andy Dolan, with 799 points.