Turkish Airlines Flies the A330 into Dublin

Turkish Airlines had another first at Dublin Airport as the A330 operated one of the twice daily flights from Dublin to Istanbul. The carrier currently has a promotional fare of €199 return on the flights to Istanbul. There is also a range of promotional fares to other popular destinations ex Dublin.

The aircraft, registered TC-JIM, has a two-class configuration of 30 Business Class and 190 Economy Class seats. Could this be common sight in Dublin for the summer of 2019?