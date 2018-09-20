Turkish Airlines Adds New Services to Business Class

Turkish Airlines has implemented two new projects to give better service to its Business Class passengers flying intercontinental routes: Meal Selection Before Flight and Dine On Demand.

Meal Selection Before Flight

Awarded many times for its in-flight catering services, Turkish Airlines has carried its service a step further and implemented a new project enabling Business Class passengers to choose their meals before the flight.

With this service, which is applicable to the below-mentioned intercontinental destinations departing from Istanbul, Business Class passengers can view the meal details and visuals of the main dishes and make their choices on the webpage and/or mobile application. Passengers can make their choices within the period starting from one week before their flight date until the last 48 hours.

Turkish Airlines passengers who fly from Istanbul to Atlanta, Bangkok, Beijing, Bogotá, Boston, Cape Town, Chicago, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Havana, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Houston, Jakarta, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Los Angeles, Manila, Miami, Montreal, New York, Phuket, Port Louis, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington DC, Caracas, Panama City, Madagascar, Durban, Maputo, and Buenos Aires can take advantage of this service.

For detailed information on the ‘Meal Selection Before Flight’ service, visit: www.turkishairlines.com/en-ua/flights/fly-different/business-class/meal-selection/index.html

Dine On Demand

Another new service that Turkish Airlines offers to its Business Class passengers on intercontinental flights is to allow them to dine at any time they wish during the flight. This privileged service concept, applied by very few airline companies in the world, allows passengers to get a more customised service. Turkish Airlines passengers will have the opportunity to experience a more flexible flight by determining the time they want to rest and dine.

Passengers can use this service on all Turkish Airlines intercontinental night flights departing from and arriving in Istanbul. (NB: There may be exceptions on some night flights depending on the time when the flight is performed.)