Turkish Airlines and Bangkok Airways Announce New Codeshare Partnership

Turkish Airlines and Bangkok Airways have announced a new codeshare partnership from 1 August 2019 that will provide passengers with convenient travel connections from Turkey to destinations in Thailand and other cities in Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, codeshare flights operated by Bangkok Airways currently cover 16 roundtrip routes on domestic and international: Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Lampang, Bangkok-Sukhothai, Bangkok-Trat, Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Krabi, Samui-Phuket, Bangkok-Danang, Bangkok-Phu Quoc, Bangkok-Yangon, Bangkok-Mandalay, Bangkok-Nay Pyi Taw, Bangkok-Vientiane, and Bangkok-Luang Prabang. In addition, there are two more roundtrip routes that are subject to obtaining government approval: Bangkok-Phnom Penh and Bangkok-Siem Reap.

Bilal Ekşi, General Manager, Turkish Airlines, said: “Turkish Airlines is pleased to strengthen the long-lasting commercial co-operation with Bangkok Airways by expanding it with a codeshare agreement. As one of the important gateways to Asia Pacific in the region, our passengers will benefit and enjoy greater convenience when connecting to popular Thailand domestic destinations, as well as other neighbouring exciting travel destinations via Bangkok.”

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President, Bangkok Airways said: “Bangkok Airways is very pleased to work with Turkish Airlines, a leading international airline as the codeshare partner to strengthen our respective route networks. This will offer business and leisure travellers enhanced connectivity and seamless access while traveling in Thailand and our neighbouring countries. Moreover, Turkish Airlines’ passengers travelling on Bangkok Airways will enjoy the boutique airline’s unparalleled services such as lounge access and in-flight meal.”

Istanbul-Singapore Flights

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines will increase its Istanbul-Singapore flights from seven flights to 10 flights per week as of 8 June 2020 and then 11 flights per week as of 13 July 2020.