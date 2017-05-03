News

Turkish Airlines and Dublin Airport Say Bon Voyage to Irish Cricket Team

Turkish Airlines and Dublin Airport wished the Irish cricket team best of luck in their upcoming games in Bristol and Lord’s against England. This will be the first time that an Irish cricket team has played in Lord’s.

3 May 2017; Ireland players, from left to right, Craig Young, George Dockrell, Peter Chase and Stuart Thompson prior to the squad's departure for the One Day Internationals at Bristol and Lord's at Dublin Airport in Dublin. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Ireland team players Craig Young, George Dockrell, Peter Chase and Stuart Thompson prior to the squad’s departure from Dublin Airport for the One Day Internationals at Bristol and Lord’s

The team, who travelled out from Dublin Airport, were looking forward to facing England in Bristol and in Lord’s.

3 May 2017; Hasan Mutlu, General Manager of Turkish Airlines Dublin, with Ireland head coach John Bracewell and Edel Redmond, Senior B2B Marketing Executive, prior to the squad's departure for the One Day Internationals at Bristol and Lord's at Dublin Airport in Dublin. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, with Ireland head coach John Bracewell and Edel Redmond, Senior B2B Marketing Executive, Dublin Airport

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, wished the team the best of luck.

Ireland currently has seven ODIs scheduled for the forthcoming season:

England v Ireland, Bristol, 5th May

England v Ireland, Lord’s, 7th May

Ireland v Bangladesh, Malahide, 12th May

Ireland v New Zealand, Malahide, 14th May

Ireland v Bangladesh, Malahide, 19th May

Ireland v New Zealand, Malahide, 21st May

Ireland v West Indies, Stormont, 13th September

Tickets are still available for the Tri- Nation Series and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.ie

