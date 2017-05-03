Turkish Airlines and Dublin Airport Say Bon Voyage to Irish Cricket Team

Turkish Airlines and Dublin Airport wished the Irish cricket team best of luck in their upcoming games in Bristol and Lord’s against England. This will be the first time that an Irish cricket team has played in Lord’s.
The team, who travelled out from Dublin Airport, were looking forward to facing England in Bristol and in Lord’s.
Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, wished the team the best of luck.
Ireland currently has seven ODIs scheduled for the forthcoming season:
England v Ireland, Bristol, 5th May
England v Ireland, Lord’s, 7th May
Ireland v Bangladesh, Malahide, 12th May
Ireland v New Zealand, Malahide, 14th May
Ireland v Bangladesh, Malahide, 19th May
Ireland v New Zealand, Malahide, 21st May
Ireland v West Indies, Stormont, 13th September
Tickets are still available for the Tri- Nation Series and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.ie
