Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing Present the Maldives in Dublin and Cork

Turkish Airlines teamed up with Brian McCarthy of Island Marketing and Maldives Tourism for a joint workshop with the trade in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin’s Golden Lane – and an Angel won a fam trip! The team then headed south to the Imperial Hotel in Cork where they repeated the presentation for southern-based agents, and Katrina was the fam trip winner.

There was a good turnout from the trade, who enjoyed hospitality prior to the presentation.

The Maldives is an independent republic in the Indian Ocean comprising an archipelago of 188 inhabited islands out of a total of 1,900. More than 115 uninhabited islands have been transformed into luxurious resorts offering total privacy.

Turkish Airlines flies to the Maldives from Dublin via Istanbul as one of the airline’s 302 destinations in 120 countries, with a fleet of 338 aircraft with an average age of 6.8 years.

Brian McCarthy, Managing Director, Island Marketing, gave a highly informative and educational presentation on the destination and on the Kuramathi, Kandolhu and Maafuushivaru Resorts.

Last year 3,468 Irish people visited the Maldives and more than 5,000 are expected to visit this year.

The Dublin winner of a fam trip to the Maldives with Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing was Angel Chua, Travelmood, who was overjoyed on hearing her name called out from the hat.

In Cork the winner was Katrina Trnikova from J Barter Travel Group, who will also enjoy a fam trip to this exotic destination.