News

Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing Present the Maldives in Dublin and Cork

Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing Present the Maldives in Dublin and Cork

Turkish Airlines teamed up with Brian McCarthy of Island Marketing and Maldives Tourism for a joint workshop with the trade in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin’s Golden Lane – and an Angel won a fam trip! The team then headed south to the Imperial Hotel in Cork where they repeated the presentation for southern-based agents, and Katrina was the fam trip winner.

: Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel; Louise Monaghan, Skytours; Barry Hammond, Sunway; Brian McCarthy, Island Marketing; Tatanina Sukhamova, Skytours

Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel; Louise Monaghan, Skytours; Barry Hammond, Sunway; Brian McCarthy, Island Marketing; and Tatiana Soukhanova, Skytours

There was a good turnout from the trade, who enjoyed hospitality prior to the presentation.

Paula Cross and Justyne Cross both Platinum Travel; Jocelyn Burke and Dominic Burke both Travel Centres

Paula Cross and Justyne Cross, Platinum Travel, with Jocelyn Burke and Dominic Burke, Travel Centres

The Maldives is an independent republic in the Indian Ocean comprising an archipelago of 188 inhabited islands out of a total of 1,900. More than 115 uninhabited islands have been transformed into luxurious resorts offering total privacy.

Pamela Brownlee, Fly Away Travel; Tom Kiernan, Just Susan; Ciara Mooney, Freedom Travel

Pamela Brownlee, Fly Away Travel; Tom Kiernan, Ask Susan; and Ciara Mooney, Freedom Travel

Turkish Airlines flies to the Maldives from Dublin via Istanbul as one of the airline’s 302 destinations in 120 countries, with a fleet of 338 aircraft with an average age of 6.8 years.

Aide Icardi, Map Travel; Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines; Patrica Kenny, Map Travel

Aide Icardi, Map Travel; Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines; and Patrica Kenny, Map Travel

Brian McCarthy, Managing Director, Island Marketing, gave a highly informative and educational presentation on the destination and on the Kuramathi, Kandolhu and Maafuushivaru Resorts.

The Travel Counsellors were there in force.

Travel Counsellors were there in force

Last year 3,468 Irish people visited the Maldives and more than 5,000 are expected to visit this year.

Onur Gul,Turkish Airlines:Brian McCarthy;Island Marketing;Angel Chua;Travelmood and Julienne Curran;Turkish Airlines.

Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines; Brian McCarthy, Island Marketing; Angel Chua, Travelmood; and Julienne Curran, Turkish Airlines

The Dublin winner of a fam trip to the Maldives with Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing was Angel Chua, Travelmood, who was overjoyed on hearing her name called out from the hat.

Sean

Sean Alper Kanburoglu and Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines, with Katrina Trnikova, J Barter Travel Group, and Brian McCarthy, Island Marketing

In Cork the winner was Katrina Trnikova from J Barter Travel Group, who will also enjoy a fam trip to this exotic destination.

Enjoying the event in the Imperial Hotel in Cork.

Enjoying the event at the Imperial Hotel, Cork

The group at the Cork presentation.

Group at the Cork presentation

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Renews Another

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Expedia Cuba

Expedia Now Offers Hotels in Cuba Through Global Platforms

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Princess Cruises Royal Princess

Princess Cruises Launches Euro Pricing for Irish Agents

Michael FloodMay 25, 2017
Read More
ASM Your Car Hire

Norma is Your Car Hire April Winner

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Starts 10-Day €99 Sale on Ireland-USA Flights

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Emirates-A380

Emirates to Operate A380 on All Services to Beijing and Shanghai

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Finnair In-Flight Menus 1

Finnair Celebrates Finland’s Centenary with New In-flight Menus

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 1

Cork Airport’s First Direct Transatlantic Route – a Closer Look

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland