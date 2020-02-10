Turkish Airlines Announces Capacity Increase to Cape Town

Turkish Airlines has announced that from 17 February there will be an increase in capacity to Cape Town, with an aircraft change from an A330 to a B777 with an increase of 60 seats. From 10 March the aircraft will be changed to the new Dreamliner, which will have a capacity of 30 Business Class seats and 270 Economy Class seats.
|CONNECTIONS
|DEPARTURE POINT
|ARRIVAL POINT
|DEPARTURE TIME
|ARRIVAL TIME
|CONNECTION TIME
|DUBLIN
|ISTANBUL
|16:55
|00:20
|02:00
|ISTANBUL
|CAPE TOWN
|02:20
|12:40
|CAPE TOWN
|ISTANBUL
|18:00
|05:40
|02:55
|ISTANBUL
|DUBLIN
|08:35
|10:20
