Turkish Airlines Announces Capacity Increase to Cape Town

Turkish Airlines has announced that from 17 February there will be an increase in capacity to Cape Town, with an aircraft change from an A330 to a B777 with an increase of 60 seats. From 10 March the aircraft will be changed to the new Dreamliner, which will have a capacity of 30 Business Class seats and 270 Economy Class seats.

CONNECTIONS 

 

DEPARTURE POINTARRIVAL POINTDEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME CONNECTION TIME
DUBLINISTANBUL16:5500:2002:00
ISTANBULCAPE TOWN02:2012:40
CAPE TOWNISTANBUL18:0005:4002:55
ISTANBULDUBLIN08:3510:20
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

