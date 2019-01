Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament Excitement Has Begun

This year 130 destinations from 61 countries are competing. The best team from each country will have a chance to represent their country in the Grand Final that will take place in İstanbul.

The Irish dates and venues are shown below.

BELFAST: 01.04.2019 Odyssey Bowl

DUBLIN: 02.04.2019 Leisureplex Coolock

CORK: 03.04.2019 Leisureplex Cork

For the tournament rules and detailed info, please click; www.turkishairlinesbowling.com or ie-marketing@thy.com