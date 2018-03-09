News

Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament Excitement Has Begun

To participate in the Turkish Airlines bowling tournament travel agencies have to register through www.turkishairlinesbowling.com between 1st March and 16th March. This year 102 destinations from 51 countries are competing. The best team from each country will have a chance to represent their country in the Grand Final that will take place in Istanbul.

Tournament Dates

BELFAST: 9th April 2018The Odyssey Pavilion, Belfast, at 18.30

DUBLIN: 10th April 2018, Leisureplex Coolock, 17 Malahide Road, Ayrfield, Dublin 17, at 18.30

CORK: 11th April 2018,Leisureplex Cork, 1 MacCurtain Street, Montenotte, Cork, at 18.30

For the tournament rules and detailed info, click here: www.turkishairlinesbowling.com

For any questions, send an email to ie-marketing@thy.com or contact 01 844 7920 / 01 844 2911.

 

Turkish Airlines v Dublin Airport Authority

For the third year in a row, Turkish Airlines and Dublin Airport Authority organised a bowling competition for the staff. After a very competitive two games, the DAA beat Turkish Airlines by 18 points to regain the cup.

It was a great night for all the Turkish Airlines and DAA staff

