Turkish Airlines Celebrates 85th Anniversary with New Cabin Crew Uniforms

Turkish Airlines cabin crew on long-haul flights are now greeting passengers with “welcome onboard” dressed in new uniforms designed with the aim of celebrating the airline’s 85th anniversary.

The new uniforms in flag-red and anthracite gray colours, which were rigorously tested on long-range flights in different climates, have been tailored to 25,000 employees in order for cabin crews to serve passengers comfortably.

Inspired by many classical details in Turkish culture, from the currents of the Bosphorus to the artisanal glassware, ceramics and calligraphy patterns produced by local artisans, the cabin, cockpit, ground handling personnel and flying chef uniforms came to life under a single design.

İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines said: “The elegance and comfort of our cabin crews, who constitute the most important element of our unrivaled service quality, are of great importance for our brand that continues to fly at the top of its industry. I believe that our brand’s presence in the skies will be much more impressive when the new cabin uniforms, which bear elements of our culture, are combined with the elegance of our cabin crews.”

Italian haute couturier Ettore Bilotta designed the new cabin uniforms, which were specially sewn by Vakko, and the main fabrics were produced by Altınyıldız, based on the compliance of Turkish Airlines with flight standards.