Turkish Airlines flights for July

There will be a flight on the 24th and the 28th of June and as of the 1st of July our flights will increase to four times a week with operations performed by an Airbus A321.
Flight TK-1976 will operate on days 1 and 6, departing DUB AT 10.40hrs to arrive in IST at 17.05hrs.
Whilst flight TK-1978 will operate on days 4 and 5 departing DUB at 17.00hrs to arrive in IST at 23.30hrs.
After the flight irregularities we experienced for a while due to the coronavirus epidemic, June brings us back to the sky. As a result of our meticulous work with national and international health authorities, we regain our loved ones, discoveries and memories to be accumulated through flights with healthier and safer standards.

We are happy to offer you flexible travel opportunities as we know how difficult it is to plan in this period. You can change your tickets purchased until 20 July 2020 for another flight until 31 December 2021 or you can change your ticket into an open ticket to determine the date later.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

