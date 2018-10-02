Tim Roddy Wins Turkish Airlines Golf at K Club

Golfers at the K Club for the Irish edition of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup had a great prize to aim for with the winner travelling to Antalya in Turkey for the Grand Final at the Turkish Airlines Open. Previous Irish winners got to play with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

The Arnold Palmer championship Ryder Cup course at the K Club was the outstanding venue for the event and was a great test for the golfers.

Celebrities playing in the event included ex rugby internationals Ronan O’Gara and Alan Quinlan, Brian McFadden from Westlife, and Keith Duffy from Boyzone. Also playing were international cricketers Kevin O’Brien and Ed Joyce.

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, gave an overview of the Turkish Airlines product and stressed the strength of the network throughout the world from the Istanbul hub.

With this year’s tournament backed by the Financial Times, National, Titanic Hotels and clothing partner Ruck & Maul, the winners of the qualifiers progress to the Grand Finals in Antalya in November, when they have the chance to secure a place in the Turkish Airlines Open pro-am. They will fly Business Class in Turkish Airlines and stay at the 5-star Titanic Golf Deluxe Hotel.

Tim Ruddy will represent Ireland there, after winning the competition with 38 points, while Richard Murphy was runner-up, and Conor Hanratty was third.