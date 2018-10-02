News

Tim Roddy Wins Turkish Airlines Golf at K Club

Tim Roddy Wins Turkish Airlines Golf at K Club

Golfers at the K Club for the Irish edition of the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup had a great prize to aim for with the winner travelling to Antalya in Turkey for the Grand Final at the Turkish Airlines Open. Previous Irish winners got to play with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Mehamed Kaplan, Titanic Hotels, Antalya, with Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines

The Arnold Palmer championship Ryder Cup course at the K Club was the outstanding venue for the event and was a great test for the golfers.

Celebrities playing in the event included ex rugby internationals Ronan O’Gara and Alan Quinlan, Brian McFadden from Westlife, and Keith Duffy from Boyzone. Also playing were international cricketers Kevin O’Brien and Ed Joyce.

Peter McManamon, Atlantic Bridge; Ronan Treacy, FCm Travel Solutions; and Gerry Keogh, Dublin Airport

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, gave an overview of the Turkish Airlines product and stressed the strength of the network throughout the world from the Istanbul hub.

Kevin O’Brien, Hasan Mutlu, Julienne Curran and Ed Joyce

With this year’s tournament backed by the Financial Times, National, Titanic Hotels and clothing partner Ruck & Maul, the winners of the qualifiers progress to the Grand Finals in Antalya in November, when they have the chance to secure a place in the Turkish Airlines Open pro-am. They will fly Business Class in Turkish Airlines and stay at the 5-star Titanic Golf Deluxe Hotel.

Onur Gul, Hasan Mutlu and Onur Basak, Turkish Airlines

Tim Ruddy will represent Ireland there, after winning the competition with 38 points, while Richard Murphy was runner-up, and Conor Hanratty was third.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Tour America an Ongoing Success Story

Michael FloodOctober 2, 2018
Read More

VOTE NOW for Your Top Suppliers in the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Visit Orlando Launches Uniquely Orlando Autumn Advertising Campaign

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Has the Edge

Michael FloodOctober 2, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 2nd October 2018

Sarah SlatteryOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Air Transat Makes Two Senior Appointments

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Flexible Autos On the Move with Learning Breakfasts

Michael FloodOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Lainey’s Adventures: 24 Hours in Melbourne, Australia

Neil SteedmanOctober 2, 2018
Read More

Aer Lingus Plans New Livery and New Uniforms

Michael FloodSeptember 27, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland