Turkish Airlines Hosts Top Agents to European Rugby Champions Cup

Dublin’s Aviva stadium was the venue for the first semi-final, between Munster and Saracens, in the European Rugby Champions Cup – and Turkish Airlines is an official partner for this year’s championship. However, the result was Munster 10, Saracens 26.

Declan O’Connell, Lee Travel; Rita Murphy, Davy Stockbrokers; and Tony Brazil, Limerick Travel

Turkish Airlines is an official partner for this year’s championship and they utilised the occasion to host some of their top agents, many from Munster, to the match.

John Skelly, Anne Marie Dalton and Martin Skelly were in the Aviva stadium

The award-winning carrier has now reverted to a twice daily Dublin to Istanbul flight schedule for the summer. This is the same as last year, using Boeing 737 equipment.

Alper Sean Kanburoglu and Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines, with Pat Dawson, ITAA

Turkish Airlines, which was yet again voted Best European Airline at the 2016 Skytrax passenger choice awards, now flies to more than 300 destinations from its Istanbul hub.

