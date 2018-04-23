Turkish Airlines Hosts the Trade at Aviva Stadium

The Aviva Stadium was bouncing for the Leinster v Scarlets European Rugby Champions Cup semi–final, with Turkish Airlines hosting trade and media to a memorable afternoon at the event, reports Ian Bloomfield. As a major sponsor of the Champions Cup, Turkish Airlines is in the vanguard of sport in Ireland and throughout the world.

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, welcomed guest of Honour H.E. Mari Miyoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland, and Tomoya Takahashi, Third Secretary, Japanese Embassy.

Agents and media from many parts of the country were invited to enjoy generous pre-match hospitality with a most enjoyable buffet and plenty of wine and Heineken.

Simon Halliday, Chairman, EPCR, gave a short address thanking all the partners and sponsors for their support and looked forward to the final taking place in Bilbao on 12th May.

The Leinster team delivered a first-class performance from the off and dominated a Scarlets team that were not allowed to develop their own game plan.

Leinster fans enjoyed a very happy atmosphere in the hospitality suite at the after-match reception after Leinster had demolished the Scarlets. A most enjoyable day was had by all.