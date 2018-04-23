News

Turkish Airlines Hosts the Trade at Aviva Stadium

The Aviva Stadium was bouncing for the Leinster v Scarlets European Rugby Champions Cup semi–final, with Turkish Airlines hosting trade and media to a memorable afternoon at the event, reports Ian Bloomfield. As a major sponsor of the Champions Cup, Turkish Airlines is in the vanguard of sport in Ireland and throughout the world.

Julienne Curran, Turkish Airlines; Tomoya Takahashi, Third Secretary, Embassy of Japan; H.E. Mari Miyoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland; and Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, welcomed guest of Honour H.E. Mari Miyoshi, Ambassador of Japan to Ireland, and Tomoya Takahashi, Third Secretary, Japanese Embassy.

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Agents and media from many parts of the country were invited to enjoy generous pre-match hospitality with a most enjoyable buffet and plenty of wine and Heineken.

Philip Airey, Sunway; Alper Sean Kanburoglu; John Grehan, G Adventures; and Thomas O’Donohoe, Strand Travel

Simon Halliday, Chairman, EPCR, gave a short address thanking all the partners and sponsors for their support and looked forward to the final taking place in Bilbao on 12th May.

Alan Lynch, Citiescapes; Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines; and Audrey Headon, Headon Representation

The Leinster team delivered a first-class performance from the off and dominated a Scarlets team that were not allowed to develop their own game plan.

The Three Cormacs: Meehan, Walsh, and O’Connell

Leinster fans enjoyed a very happy atmosphere in the hospitality suite at the after-match reception after Leinster had demolished the Scarlets. A most enjoyable day was had by all.

Audrey Headon, Headon Representation; Julienne Curran and Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines; Tom Kiernan, Ask Susan; Tony Brazil, Limerick Travel; and Alper Sean Kanburoglu, Turkish Airlines

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

