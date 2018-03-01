News

Turkish Airlines Inaugural to Freetown Brings Destinations Served to 301

Turkish Airlines Inaugural to Freetown Brings Destinations Served to 301

New direct flights from Istanbul to Freetown, Sierra Leone, has brought the total number of destinations and countries served by Turkish Airlines to 301 and 121 respectively, including 52 destinations in Africa.

Turkish Airlines flys to more destinations in Africa than any other airline, including the city-hubs of Accra, Lagos, Bamako, Conakry, Dakar, Abidjan, Cotonou, Douala, Yaounde, N’Djamena, Ougadougou, Niamey, Cape Town, Johannesburg and a lot more.

The Freetown flights are operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays between Istanbul Atatürk International Airport and the Lungi International Airport via Ouagadougou.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

