News

Turkish Airlines Increases Third-Quarter Revenue by 23%

Turkish Airlines Increases Third-Quarter Revenue by 23%

Turkish Airlines, given the financial discipline and dynamic demand management applied since the beginning of 2017, with US$939 million in 3Q2017, posted record net profit of all third quarters in the company’s history. The nine-monthly operating net profit is recorded as US$956 million.

The successful third quarter marked a 23% increase on total revenues compared to the same period of 2016, reaching US$3.6 billion. The nine-monthly average on total revenues marked US$8.2 billion with an 8% increase.

According to Turkish Airlines’ 3Q2017 financial results, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) increased 90% to US$1.5 billion. The 41% EBITDAR margin confirms the airline’s position among the most profitable airlines in the industry.

 

“The net profit recorded in 3Q2017 clearly demonstrates our capacity to generate cash, said İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee. “As the Turkish Airlines family, with our common aim to become one of the leading 5-star airlines of the world, we will continue this growth trend without ever compromising from our service quality. As Turkey’s largest exporter, our march will continue to position Istanbul as a major hub for international air transport.”

According to the 3Q2017 financials, Turkish Airlines, with 81.5%, reached the highest September load factor of the past five years. The number of passengers carried increased by 17% compared to 3Q2016, with the airline serving 21.3 million passengers. Hence, during the nine months of 2017, the airline carried 52 million passengers, with a load factor of 79%. Financial measures applied translated as a 6% decrease in the nine-monthly operational costs.

As regards Turkish Cargo, the company increased destinations from 55 to 72 as of 3Q2017, reaching to 294 thousand tons of cargo with a 29% increase. Turkish Cargo in 3Q2017 also increased revenues by almost 40%, reaching US$343 million. Turkish Cargo was recently awarded as ‘Best Air Cargo Carrier in Asia’.

Along with the new destinations of 2017 such as Samara and Phuket, the number of destinations served by the flag carrier reached 300 in the third quarter of 2017, including 49 domestic and 251 international destinations in 120 countries. The Turkish Airlines fleet, one of the youngest in the world, contains 223 narrow-body, 90 wide-body, and 16 cargo, a total of 329 aircraft.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

G Adventures 18-to-Thirtysomethings

G Adventures Rebrands Yolo to ‘18-to-Thirtysomethings’

Neil SteedmanNovember 13, 2017
Read More
EMIRATES FIRST CLASS CABIN 777 MID

Emirates Ads for First Class Fronted by Jeremy Clarkson

Michael FloodNovember 13, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_1743

Amazing Thailand at WTM 2017 – Open to the New Shades of Thailand

Michael FloodNovember 13, 2017
Read More
Astoria 1

TUI Lakes and Mountains – New Lower Deposits for 2018

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2017
Read More
ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Jane is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer October Winner

Neil SteedmanNovember 9, 2017
Read More
Wendy Wu Tours The Golden Route Japan

Special Offers on 2017 Tours with Wendy Wu Tours

Neil SteedmanNovember 9, 2017
Read More
Oh those American-style cars! The images of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara on the front of the Ministry of Interior and of Camilo Cienfuegos on the Ministry of Informatics and Communications emphasise the character of Revolution Square, which is dominated by a 109-metre tall star-shaped tower and the statue of José Martí, Cuba's national hero and acclaimed poet and journalist.

Lainey’s Adventures: 48 Hours in Havana

Neil SteedmanNovember 9, 2017
Read More
Silversea Silver Cloud

Silversea’s Unique Silver Cloud Completes Refurbishment

Neil SteedmanNovember 9, 2017
Read More
Travel Solutions Don Clarke and Robert Wilson

Travel Solutions Strengthens Sales Team as Demand Increases

Neil SteedmanNovember 9, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland