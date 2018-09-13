Turkish Airlines Introduces New Uniforms for Cabin Crew

Turkish Airlines has unveiled new uniforms specially designed for its cabin crew. They will begin to be used following the opening of the Istanbul New Airport later this year.

Inspired by many classic elements of Turkish design and culture, the new uniforms incorporate traditional patterns found in artisanal glassware, ceramics and calligraphy with contemporary textures and details. The collection combines shapes and colours found in Istanbul Bosphorus with a new ‘flow detail’, created to symbolise the effortless and dynamic energy flowing through Turkey’s most dynamic city as an intersection between East and West.

The airline paired up with Milan-based haute couturier Ettore Bilotta to create the dynamic new uniform design heralding a new era and brand identity for the national flag-carrier.

Unique and recognisable with a deep red and anthracite grey palette, the collection includes hats, gloves, dresses, bags and accessories. Another key aspect of the project is that the uniforms of cabin, cockpit, flying chefs, and ground services will be streamlined under a single design approach. Bilotta’s designs bring together the form and function, an essential consideration for an airline that flies to most international destinations in the world. New designs were not only conceptualised in consultation with fashion leaders and Turkish Airlines’ own team of cabin crew, but tested rigorously on long-haul trial flights in different climates.

İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines, said: “Turkish Airlines is always thrilled to collaborate with such creative and distinctive talents that blend elegant and practical design. While maintaining traditional elements of Turkish design and culture, our new uniforms are professional and stay true to a culture of hospitality, just like our airline.”

Ettore Billotta said: “When I started to design for Turkish Airlines, the first thing that inspired me was Istanbul. This city has been a melting pot for art and civilisation for centuries and has a rare richness as a common heritage of many cultures. I wanted to bring elements from traditional calligraphy and mosaics together with the new interpretations of Turkish motifs, which emphasise modern lines, into foulards and ties to reflect a contrast and duality.”

To launch the new look, the airline teamed up with British photographer and artist Miles Aldridge to shoot the new Turkish Airlines cabin uniform collection in Istanbul’s unique spots.