Turkish Airlines is looking for a Corporate Sales Representative

Turkish Airlines is looking to appoint a Corporate Sales Representative Ireland, based in Dublin.

Turkish Airlines

The job specification for Turkish Airlines’ Corporate Sales Representative Ireland is:

  • Identify and develop new leads via direct sales (customer visits), contact by phone, networking and client referrals
  • Strong sales and negotiation skills
  • Assist Corporate Sales Manager and/or Marketing Manager in implementing targeted sales and marketing plans
  • Effectively work to ensure corporate customer satisfaction via providing after sales support
  • Minimum two years of experience in Corporate Sales or, preferably, travel related fields interacting extensively with customers
  • Effective communication skills and well-developed interpersonal skills
  • Ability to multi-task
  • Ability to perform well in cross-functional team environment
  • Must be fluent in English
  • Fluency in any of the following language is an asset: French, German, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese

Apply by following the link below:

https://p.turkishairlines.com/en-ie/career/job-opportunities-announcements/flight-instructor-fi/index.html

For further information contact: jcurran@thy.com

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

