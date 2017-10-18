Turkish Airlines is looking for a Corporate Sales Representative

Turkish Airlines is looking to appoint a Corporate Sales Representative Ireland, based in Dublin.

Turkish Airlines

The job specification for Turkish Airlines’ Corporate Sales Representative Ireland is:

Identify and develop new leads via direct sales (customer visits), contact by phone, networking and client referrals

Strong sales and negotiation skills

Assist Corporate Sales Manager and/or Marketing Manager in implementing targeted sales and marketing plans

Effectively work to ensure corporate customer satisfaction via providing after sales support

Minimum two years of experience in Corporate Sales or, preferably, travel related fields interacting extensively with customers

Effective communication skills and well-developed interpersonal skills

Ability to multi-task

Ability to perform well in cross-functional team environment

Must be fluent in English

Fluency in any of the following language is an asset: French, German, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese

Apply by following the link below:

https://p.turkishairlines.com/en-ie/career/job-opportunities-announcements/flight-instructor-fi/index.html

For further information contact: jcurran@thy.com