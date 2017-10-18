Turkish Airlines is looking for a Corporate Sales Representative

Turkish Airlines is looking to appoint a Corporate Sales Representative Ireland, based in Dublin.
The job specification for Turkish Airlines’ Corporate Sales Representative Ireland is:
- Identify and develop new leads via direct sales (customer visits), contact by phone, networking and client referrals
- Strong sales and negotiation skills
- Assist Corporate Sales Manager and/or Marketing Manager in implementing targeted sales and marketing plans
- Effectively work to ensure corporate customer satisfaction via providing after sales support
- Minimum two years of experience in Corporate Sales or, preferably, travel related fields interacting extensively with customers
- Effective communication skills and well-developed interpersonal skills
- Ability to multi-task
- Ability to perform well in cross-functional team environment
- Must be fluent in English
- Fluency in any of the following language is an asset: French, German, Italian, Spanish or Portuguese
Apply by following the link below:
https://p.turkishairlines.com/en-ie/career/job-opportunities-announcements/flight-instructor-fi/index.html
For further information contact: jcurran@thy.com
