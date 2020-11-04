Turkish Airlines offer upgrades and lounge access for Irish travel agents

During these uncertain times, We stand together with the support our trade partners who have been a part of the Turkish Airlines story thru the years. We would like to stand by you now and thank you for your support by offer you the chance to get an upgrade and lounge access on your next flight with Turkish Airlines. We will be offering 50 people the chance to fly in Business Class and experience our award winning Lounge in Istanbul.

#WEWILLSUCCEEDTOGETHER

Email us at ie-marketing@thy.com with the locator reference and qualifying ticket number. The offer is valid for all tickets under the same booking reference. Entries will be entered into a prize draw and winners selected at random on the 4th of December.

If you do not have a ticket yet, but would like to purchase one, email us at ie-marketing@thy.com and we can also offer you an exclusive 15% discount from the best available basefare.

Terms and Conditions:

– The offer is available to travel agents based in the Ireland and the first departure point of the qualifying ticket must be from one of the following DUB.

– The offer is valid for confirmed seat bookings on TK operated flights only. Standby tickets, AnadoluJet operated and interline flights do not qualify.

– The economy class ticket must have been purchased and booking reference with the ticket number emailed to ie-marketing@thy.com by 30NOV20 (incl.). The email should be sent from the official agency email address, not personal emails.

– All passengers under the same booking reference (incl. friends and family) will receive the same prize if selected.

– The upgrades are strictly subject to availability in the business cabin on the date of travel and therefore cannot be guaranteed.

– The upgrades are not transferable in case of change in travel dates for the booking.

– The selected giveaway recipients may receive a business class upgrade, CIP lounge access in Istanbul or both.

– The giveaway recipient selection will take place on or after 1 December 2020 and the selected recipients will be notified by email by 15 December 2020 at the lattest..

– The prize offered is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered.

– Turkish Airlines reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend, or amend the prize where it becomes necessary to do so.

– The decision of allocation is solely at the discretion of Turkish Airlines and the decision of Turkish Airlines is final.