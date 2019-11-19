Turkish Airlines – One of 13 Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

The 28th ITTN Awards, Ireland’s travel industry ‘Oscars’ taking place on Friday 22nd November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, has four Headline Sponsors (Emirates, Hertz, Malta Tourist Authority, and the Spanish Tourist Office), nine Sponsors (Cork Airport, Expedia TAAP, Las Vegas CVA, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, Thailand, The Travel Corporation, and Turkish Airlines), and two Supporting Companies (Clayton Hotels and Grant Thornton).

Turkish Airlines departs 14 times a week from Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 to Istanbul and beyond to 316+ destinations in 125 countries worldwide – which is more than any other airline – and welcomes more than 75 million passengers each year.

Turkish Airlines began its journey back in 1933 with five aircraft. Today, the airline has a fleet of 344 passenger and cargo aircraft (224 narrow-body, 96 wide-body, and 24 freighters) and continues that journey with the same excitement. With its growth figures placing the company among the leading airlines in the world, in 2013 Turkish Airlines made the biggest aircraft purchase in the history of Turkish civil aviation and expects to have around 500 aircraft at the end of 2023. It currently has one of Europe’s youngest fleets, with an average age of 8.2 years.

A 4-star airline, Turkish Airlines prides itself on its level of service quality, which has been recognised with numerous Skytrax Passenger Choice Awards, including: