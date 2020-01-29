News

Turkish Airlines Opens Registration for 2020 Bowling Tournament

Turkish Airlines is invited teams of three people to register for this year’s Bowling Tournament, with matches to be held in Belfast, Dublin and Cork. There is simple online registration at www.turkishairlinesbowling.com.

Now in its eighth year, and its sixth in Ireland, the tournament has grown to involve 138 destinations in 68 countries. The best team from each country will compete in the Grand Final to be held in Istanbul.

The Irish heats will be held as follows:

Belfast: Wednesday 15 April, 7.00pm, Odyssey Bowl

Dublin: Thursday 16 April, 7.00pm. Leisureplex Stillorgan

Cork: Friday 17 April, 7.00pm, Leisureplex Cork

For the tournament rules and detailed information, see www.turkishairlinesbowling.com.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

