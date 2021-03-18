News

Turkish Airlines plan to fly Dublin -Antalya direct

Turkish Airlines are planning to operate a new route from Dublin to Antalya,the flight will operate three times a week on Sunday,Wednesday and Friday.

Flight times are depart Dublin at 16.25hrs to arrive in Antalya at 23.10hrs,return timings are depart Antalya at 12.25 hrs and arrive Dublin at 15.25 hrs.

This offering of direct flights will be welcomed by the Irish travel trade, as Antalya has a range of great golf courses and is home to the annual Turkish Airlines Pro Golf tournament.
In addition the destination has a number of top class hotels offering attractive all inclusive tariffs.It is also a centre for Medical Tourism.

The scheduled service will operate from 20 June until 12 October 2021 using Boeing 737-800s,in a two class configuration of Business and Economy.

The airline has also announced unlimited flight changes, until the 31st March 2022, for tickets purchased to the end of this year.

#ittnswitchedon

Michael Flood is an experienced travel expert with over 35 years' experience of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

