Turkish Airlines Redesigns Dreamliner Business Class

Turkish Airlines has redesigned its new generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with improvements to the Business Class seats, wider gaps between seats, applications that provides easy-use of overhead cabinets, lock storage units, and more connection points for plugs and USB.

The Aurora seats in Business Class provide 111cm of legroom in a 1x2x1 configuration, turn into 193cm-long beds, and have 18” screens. Cabin features include touch control, a light intensity adjustable reading light, a storage unit, a power unit and USB charging ports, and specially designed ‘Cappadocia Sunrise’ lighting.

Economy Class

The Economy Class cabin is arranged in a 3x3x3 configuration with comfortable 44cm-wide seats with 78cm legroom between seats, and there is ‘Turquoise Waves’ colour lighting.