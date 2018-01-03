Turkish Airlines Serves Seven 2018 FIFA World Cup Venues

With two flights daily from Dublin to Istanbul and with short onward connections to seven match venues in Russia, including those for the opening, semi-final and final, Turkish Airlines has the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia well covered.

The world’s biggest soccer tournament will take place from 14th June to 15th July 2018. Turkish Airlines flies to Moscow (where the opening, a semi-final and the final will be held), and St Petersburg (the other semi-final), as well as five other match venues: Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Samara, Kazan, and Yekaterinburg.