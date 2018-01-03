News

Turkish Airlines Serves Seven 2018 FIFA World Cup Venues

Turkish Airlines Serves Seven 2018 FIFA World Cup Venues

With two flights daily from Dublin to Istanbul and with short onward connections to seven match venues in Russia, including those for the opening, semi-final and final, Turkish Airlines has the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia well covered.

The world’s biggest soccer tournament will take place from 14th June to 15th July 2018. Turkish Airlines flies to Moscow (where the opening, a semi-final and the final will be held), and St Petersburg (the other semi-final), as well as five other match venues: Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Samara, Kazan, and Yekaterinburg.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Treatwell Promotion

Agents to Win Treatwell Gift Card with Silversea

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
Arabian Travel Market 2018

Responsible Tourism to Headline ATM 2018 in Dubai

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
Irish Ferries New Ship

ICG Invests €165.2m in New Ship for Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
Silversea Culinary Voyages

Silversea Culinary and Win ‘Enriched Voyages’ for 2018 and 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
KLM B777

KLM Introduces Films with Audio Description for Blind and Visually Impaired Passengers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Greg Evans Consultancy

Julie Greenhill Teams Up with Greg Evans

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Commission for Aviation Regulation

CAR Issues Two New Travel Agent Licences

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways 2018 World Cup

Qatar Airways and Qatar Airways Holidays Offer Travel Packages for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

J Barter Travel Group Seeks Leisure Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland