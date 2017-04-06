News

Turkish Airlines Sponsors Agents 10-Pin Bowling

The pins were falling big time at the Leisureplex Bowling Alley on the Malahide Road on Tuesday evening for the third Turkish Airlines Bowling competition, which is now a major social event for the trade in Belfast, Dublin and Cork.

The winning team from BCD Travel.

Teams from all over Dublin took part, impressing with their bowling skills, and the Turkish Airlines hospitality was exceptional as usual with Onur Gul, Onder Gencer and Alper Sean Kanburoglu on hand to ensure fair play and food and drink a plenty for all.

Onur Gul,

The leading team from all three tournaments in Belfast, Dublin and Cork will travel to Istanbul to play in the Grand Final, competing against other winners from 45 countries.

All the players

The winning team on the night was BCD Travel – Rachel McKay, Brendan Egan and Kevin Smithwick – with 687 points, followed by HRG with 680 points and Cassidy Travel on 678 points – not enough to get to Istanbul but none the less a great score.

Onur Gul with the Skyline team.

The overall Irish winner for the second year in a row is Selective Travel from Belfast with 825 points, who go on to represent Ireland in Istanbul.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

