Turkish Airlines to Appoint a Sales and Traffic Agent

Turkish Airlines is looking to appoint a Sales and Traffic Agent based in Dublin. To apply, go to: www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/866156194/.

Job Description

The successful applicant will be required to carry out Reservation/Booking, Ticket Sales, Information and Passenger Traffic (Check-in, Manifest Preparation) services at the Sales Office / Airport Office or at both, as designated by the Sales Manager, and to work at the Agency Support Desk when needed due to operational reasons.

Calculates the fare and arranges the route as per requests of the passengers, provides information to the passengers in relation to schedule, fares (APT-ABC), and ensures the required co-ordination.

Performs reservation/booking for the passengers applying to the counter, in person; uses CRT, and performs ticketing.

Issues tickets for Domestic and International lines, MCOs (Manual Change Orders), Excess Baggage Ticket; changes such tickets; and performs the processes in relation to return of the same.

Performs Endorsement and Rerouting processes.

Welcomes the aircraft; and ensures co-ordination and communication by and between the crew, handling agent, catering, cleaning, air traffic, customs and immigration.

Ensures that all daily flight documents are prepared in full and complete; places the orders for daily catering services; and keeps any and all kinds of records in relation to the flights.

Performs reservation/booking; and files the post-flight documents accurately and in full; and performs statistical actions in respect of the flight coupons.

In respect of processes for Lost Baggage, ensures that any lost baggage is found and delivered to their owners, by ensuring co-ordination with the handling agent.

Carries out the necessary FIM processes in case of issuance of a FIM (Flight Interrupt Manifest).

Reports and registers any operational income-cost-financing and financial statistical information to the relevant IT systems such as SAP, ERP, DOP as required by the Management.

Desired Skills and Experience