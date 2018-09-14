News

Turkish Airlines to Appoint a Sales and Traffic Agent

Turkish Airlines to Appoint a Sales and Traffic Agent

Turkish Airlines is looking to appoint a Sales and Traffic Agent based in Dublin. To apply, go to: www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/866156194/.

Job Description

The successful applicant will be required to carry out Reservation/Booking, Ticket Sales, Information and Passenger Traffic (Check-in, Manifest Preparation) services at the Sales Office / Airport Office or at both, as designated by the Sales Manager, and to work at the Agency Support Desk when needed due to operational reasons.

  • Calculates the fare and arranges the route as per requests of the passengers, provides information to the passengers in relation to schedule, fares (APT-ABC), and ensures the required co-ordination.
  • Performs reservation/booking for the passengers applying to the counter, in person; uses CRT, and performs ticketing.
  • Issues tickets for Domestic and International lines, MCOs (Manual Change Orders), Excess Baggage Ticket; changes such tickets; and performs the processes in relation to return of the same.
  • Performs Endorsement and Rerouting processes.
  • Welcomes the aircraft; and ensures co-ordination and communication by and between the crew, handling agent, catering, cleaning, air traffic, customs and immigration.
  • Ensures that all daily flight documents are prepared in full and complete; places the orders for daily catering services; and keeps any and all kinds of records in relation to the flights.
  • Performs reservation/booking; and files the post-flight documents accurately and in full; and performs statistical actions in respect of the flight coupons.
  • In respect of processes for Lost Baggage, ensures that any lost baggage is found and delivered to their owners, by ensuring co-ordination with the handling agent.
  • Carries out the necessary FIM processes in case of issuance of a FIM (Flight Interrupt Manifest).
  • Reports and registers any operational income-cost-financing and financial statistical information to the relevant IT systems such as SAP, ERP, DOP as required by the Management.

Desired Skills and Experience

  • Minimum high school graduation (2/4 years of university degree is preferred)
  • Permanent residence permit in Ireland (the company will not provide or assist with work permits)
  • Experience in civil aviation or tourism (minimum one year)
  • Ability to cope with situations that create pressure
  • Good command of English and local language(s)
  • Availability to work in shifts, including overnight
  • Being a team player
  • Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Good knowledge and experience of a major Computer Reservations System
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • Sense of responsibility
  • Ability to make decisions accurately and effectively
  • Must have ticketing experience.
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Exploring Vacations Ceases to Trade

Neil SteedmanSeptember 14, 2018
Read More

TAP to Fly Dublin-Lisbon Double Daily from Next Summer

Michael FloodSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Two New Aer Lingus Routes from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul and Montreal

Neil SteedmanSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Hapag Lloyd Europa 2 Visits Dublin Port

Neil SteedmanSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Turkish Airlines Introduces New Uniforms for Cabin Crew

Neil SteedmanSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Dublin Airport Car Parking Tags Help Customers Remember

Neil SteedmanSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Flight Centre Offers New Chauffeur Options with Amadeus Deal

Neil SteedmanSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Cork Airport Welcomes New Malta Route

Neil SteedmanSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Lufthansa Offers Passengers Self-Service Snacks On the Go

Neil SteedmanSeptember 13, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland