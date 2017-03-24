News

Turkish Airlines to North Cyprus

Turkish Airlines joined with partners from North Cyprus to promote the region at the Radisson Blu , Golden Lane, Dublin earlier this week.

Firket Yeterli,Tour Plus and denise Thwaites,Acapulco Hotels.

Richard Greenaway now of Cyprus Premier, well known to the Irish trade through his association with Malta was on hand to present North Cyprus as an exceptional destination with great climate, great value and  world class hotels. Competitive rates are available in all hotels from 2* to 5*.

Olesaa Ceciltan,Violeta Ionita,Usha Panicker and LizMulligan from Club travel at the event.

Cyprus Premier are actively looking for an Irish Tour Operator to partner them in promoting the destination.

Fulya Karademir,Korineum Golf and Beach Resort presents Martin Skelly,Navan Travel with his prize.

Enjoying his move to Dublin in the last 6 months and getting to know members of the Irish trade and also getting used to the Irish way of doing business, Hasan Mutlu, General Manager of Turkish Airlines in Ireland has been settling well into the Irish way of life.

Solange Vonsopwksi,Budget Travel receives her prize from Hasan Mutlu,Turkish Airlines.

,Alper Sean Kanburoglu gave an update on Turkish Airlines with over 300 aircraft in the fleet and 63.4 million passengers they continue to grow – winning awards for excellence on the way. This year THY will enjoy 5% growth and with a new terminal at Istanbul next year covering 300 destinations worldwide future growth is assured.

Prizes from Hotels , Resorts and the airline were won by:

Anita Valente, Best in Italy-Giant model of Turkish Airlines

Solange Vonsowksi, Budget Trave- Two tickets on Turkish Airlines

Anneka McNally, Cassidy Travel- Five nights Pia Beach Hotel + flights

Martin Skelly, Navan Travel-Five nights Korineum Golf and Beach Resort + flights

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

