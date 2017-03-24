Turkish Airlines to North Cyprus

Turkish Airlines joined with partners from North Cyprus to promote the region at the Radisson Blu , Golden Lane, Dublin earlier this week.

Richard Greenaway now of Cyprus Premier, well known to the Irish trade through his association with Malta was on hand to present North Cyprus as an exceptional destination with great climate, great value and world class hotels. Competitive rates are available in all hotels from 2* to 5*.

Cyprus Premier are actively looking for an Irish Tour Operator to partner them in promoting the destination.

Enjoying his move to Dublin in the last 6 months and getting to know members of the Irish trade and also getting used to the Irish way of doing business, Hasan Mutlu, General Manager of Turkish Airlines in Ireland has been settling well into the Irish way of life.

,Alper Sean Kanburoglu gave an update on Turkish Airlines with over 300 aircraft in the fleet and 63.4 million passengers they continue to grow – winning awards for excellence on the way. This year THY will enjoy 5% growth and with a new terminal at Istanbul next year covering 300 destinations worldwide future growth is assured.

Prizes from Hotels , Resorts and the airline were won by:

Anita Valente, Best in Italy-Giant model of Turkish Airlines

Solange Vonsowksi, Budget Trave- Two tickets on Turkish Airlines

Anneka McNally, Cassidy Travel- Five nights Pia Beach Hotel + flights

Martin Skelly, Navan Travel-Five nights Korineum Golf and Beach Resort + flights