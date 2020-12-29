News

Turkish Airlines to require negative PCR tests from the 30th.December

Turkish Airlines has announced that it will require passengers on overseas flights to submit negative PCR tests with effect from the 30th December.

Passengers failing to submit a negative PCR test will not be allowed to board a flight.The obligation will be applied to passengers over six years old and will remain in place until March 1.

The airline would begin the requirement that passengers from abroad,to submit negative PCR novel coronavirus test results taken a maximum of 72 hours prior to their flight as of Dec. 30.
The new measures areneeded for international arrivals,due to the global rise in case numbers and the acceleration of the pandemic.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

