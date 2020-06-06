Turkish Airlines to resume flights from Dublin

Turkish Airlines is delighted to announce that the flights from Ireland will resume on Wednesday the 24th of June with twice weekly flights. Flight No Start End Days Origin Scheduled Time of Departure Scheduled Time of Arrival Destination TK1975 24 JUN 28JUN ..3…7 IST 08:10 10:45 DUB TK1976 24JUN 28JUN ..3…7 DUB 12:25 18:50 IST For changes to be made to bookings and change rules please apply the below rules. Please be advised that all of our COVID‑19 related policies, including the one for cancelled flights, now give the passenger great flexibility for rebookings with the option to opt for an open‑ended ticket where the new travel dates can be decided up until 31DEC21 (incl.), provided that the journey is completed by 31DEC21 (incl.). Please find below all of our previously published COVID-19 related policies in table format outlining the conditions in which they apply and the rights given to passengers under them. TURKISH AIRLINES COVID-19 PASSENGER RIGHTS STATUS OF FLIGHT FOR ALL CANCELLED FLIGHTS FOR NON‑CANCELLED FLIGHTS FOR NON‑CANCELLED FLIGHTS ORIGINAL TRAVEL DATES ANY TIME OPEN – 31DEC20 OPEN – 31DEC20 TKT PURCHASE DATE ANY TIME ON OR BEFORE 20MAR20 BETWEEN 21MAR20-20JUN20 Applicable Flights Turkish Airlines STOCK 235 (TK) / Anadolujet (AJ) International flights (Tickets including interline flights – codeshare or SPA. Please note: For schedule changes where alternative flights have not been offered, standard flight cancellation involuntary procedures will apply for such cases. Turkish Airlines STOCK 235 (TK) / Anadolujet (AJ) International flights (excluding domestic flights within Turkey and to/from Ercan Airport) Turkish Airlines STOCK 235 (TK) / Anadolujet (AJ) International flights (Tickets including interline flights – codeshare or SPA) Rebooking/Rerouting No charge in different booking classes as long as the new destination is in the same IATA region and the same cabin type, provided that travel is completed by 31DEC21 (incl.) No charge in different booking classes as long as the new destination is in the same IATA region and the same cabin type, provided that travel is completed by 31DEC21 (incl.) No reissue penalty provided that travel is completed by 31DEC21 (incl.). Fare difference, including service charges, currency difference, difference in available booking class, date and route changes, tax differences, must be charged without applying reissue penalty. Procedure for Open‑ended tickets Please remove remaining segments, if any, from the booking. New departure dates can be decided up to the 31DEC21 (incl.). The journey should be completed by 31DEC21 (incl.).Once passenger has decided on the new travel dates, reissue current ticket with appropriate remarks as specified below in the endorsement field. Free change can be applied only if the original flights in the reservation are removed / cancelled before the first flight departure date. New departure dates can be decided up to the 31DEC21 (incl.). The journey should be completed by 31DEC21 (incl.). If reservations are not cancelled before the schedule time of first flight, reservation will be considered as a NO SHOW and the change request will be made according to the ticket fare rules. Free change can be applied only if the original flights in the reservation are removed / cancelled before the first flight departure date.New departure dates can be decided up to the 31DEC21 (incl.). The journey should be completed by 31DEC21 (incl.). If reservations are not cancelled before the schedule time of first flight, reservation will be considered as a NO SHOW and the change request will be made according to the ticket fare rules. Ticket Validity Extension of ticket validity for used or partially used tickets can be applied without any charges until 31DEC21 (incl.) Extension of ticket validity for used or partially used tickets can be applied without any charges until 31DEC21 (incl.) Extension of ticket validity for used or partially used tickets can be applied without any reissue penalty until 31DEC21 (incl.), however any fare difference must be collected for the new travel dates. Refund Refund requests should not be processed via GDS system. Please submit your Refund requests in “BSPLINK REFUND APPLICATION“ Refund and cancellation requests are to be made according to the original fare rules. The refund conditions highlighted in previous waiver conditions sent in relation to COVID 19 will no longer be valid. Refund and cancellation requests are to be made according to the original fare rules. NO REFUND rights are given within the scope of this condition. Group Bookings Rebooking / rerouting of group reservations for which payment or guaranteed MCO has been received, will be exempted of applying change penalties as per the existing fare rules. The validity of the EMD can be extended until 31DEC21 (incl.). Rebooking / rerouting of group reservations for which payment or guaranteed MCO has been received on or before 20MAR20, will be exempted of applying change penalties as per the existing fare rules. The validity of the EMD can be extended until 31DEC21 (incl.). Rebooking / rerouting of group reservations for which payment or guaranteed MCO has been received between 21MAR20‑20JUN20 will be exempted of applying change penalties as per the existing fare rules. However same fare level will not be guaranteed for new travel dates. The validity of the EMD can be extended until 31DEC21 (incl.). Interline This includes Turkish Airlines STOCK 235 (TK) (Tickets including interline flights – codeshare or SPA). Where TK is the marketing carrier (stock 235), rebooking / rerouting is made without any charge provided that the same booking class is available. If the same booking class in the same cabin is not available, fare difference and other charges will be charged without applying rebooking/rerouting penalties. However – if the interline flights change to TK or AJ operating flights, change will be applied according to the conditions of changes in this memo without collecting any fare difference and other charges which may apply. Where TK is the marketing carrier (stock 235), rebooking / rerouting is made without any charge provided that the same booking class is available. If the same booking class in the same cabin is not available, fare difference and other charges will be charged without applying rebooking/rerouting penalties. However – if the interline flights change to TK or AJ operating flights, change will be applied according to the conditions of changes in this memo. Application Restriction All changes mentioned above are limited to one time only, other than that fare rules will apply for subsequent changes. All changes mentioned above are limited to one time only, other than that fare rules will apply for subsequent changes. All changes mentioned above are limited to one time only, other than that fare rules will apply for subsequent changes. Remark required in the endorsement field INVOL REISSUE/REFUND COVID19 FX FREE REISSUE COVID19 20MAR FREE REISSUE COVID19 21MAR Further Change Rights due to Cancellation or Schedule Change Once the new ticket has been issued, should the new flights be affected by flight cancellation standard involuntary procedures apply. Should the new flights be affected by schedule change the standard Turkish Airlines schedule change policy will apply. Once the new ticket has been issued, should the new flights be affected by flight cancellation standard involuntary procedures apply. Should the new flights be affected by schedule change the standard Turkish Airlines schedule change policy will apply. Once the new ticket has been issued, should the new flights be affected by flight cancellation standard involuntary procedures apply. Should the new flights be affected by schedule change the standard Turkish Airlines schedule change policy will apply.