Turkish Airlines to Sponsor Irish Cricket Team

Turkish Airlines has been unveiled as the new headline sponsor of Ireland’s senior men’s international cricket team. Initially for one year, the exciting partnership ensures Turkish Airlines’ involvement with the Irish squad throughout the upcoming busy season, with the option to extend for a further two years into 2020.

Irish cricketers with Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive, Cricket Ireland, and Hasan Mutlu, General Manager – Ireland, Turkish Airlines

The announcement is  good news for the national governing body:

“Cricket Ireland are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines into the Irish Cricket family,” said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive. “With the opportunities afforded by the growth of cricket in Ireland, and by what we hope are positive decisions around our status in the world game, there couldn’t be a better time for a brand the scale of Turkish Airlines to become part of our journey.

“We are very grateful to Turkish Airlines for their support and look forward to working together with Hasan Mutlu, General Manager of Turkish Airlines in Dublin, and his team to achieve our shared objectives.

Ed Joyce

Ed Joyce

“This summer will see an unprecedented schedule of ODIs against major opposition, starting with our historic series against England at Bristol and Lord’s next week, followed swiftly by the Tri Nation series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“Facing teams of this calibre on a regular basis is what we have been striving towards for the past 10 years and not only will these matches be great sporting occasions but I believe they reflect how far we have come in the sport in that period.”

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager – Ireland, Turkish Airlines, was delighted at securing the Title Sponsorship agreement with Cricket Ireland: “Ireland, of course, is a very important destination for Turkish Airlines, as well as all others that we serve. Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline, this year celebrates its 10 years in Ireland and will continue this growing presence in the region with its commitment and support for Irish sport.

“Cricket is a great connector among its fans around world, uniting them around a mutual passion for the game. Today we see the sponsorship of the Irish Cricket Team as a very special one, one that we regard as an immense privilege, and because of that we continue to support this sport to new heights among other popular sports’ branches worldwide.”

Q&A with Warren Deutrom, Ed Joyce and Kevin O’Brien

The positive sentiment was echoed by Dennis Cousins, Cricket Ireland’s Commercial Director, who said: “We are exceptionally pleased to be announcing this partnership with Turkish Airlines, with whom Cricket Ireland share a common global footprint and similar values.

“Turkish Airlines have established a strong presence in Ireland and their increasing number of routes also coincide with many of the international territories where the Cricket Ireland brand has grown over the past 10 years.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward for Cricket Ireland, which will see us working with a customer-focussed, global brand that has extensive experience in working with both high profile and large sports rights holders.

“With the marketing investment that will be provided by Turkish Airlines to Cricket Ireland, we are confident that this will enable us to further raise the profile of Irish cricket at home and abroad and will support us with our ambition to make cricket mainstream in Ireland.”

Ireland’s ODIs Scheduled for the Forthcoming Season

England v Ireland, Bristol, May 5

England v Ireland, Lord’s, May 7

Ireland v Bangladesh, Malahide, May 12

Ireland v New Zealand, Malahide, May 14

Ireland v Bangladesh, Malahide, May 19

Ireland v New Zealand, Malahide, May 21

Ireland v West Indies, Stormont, September 13

Tickets are still available for the Tri Nation Series and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.ie

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

