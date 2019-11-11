Turkish Airlines Will Commence Istanbul-Xi’an Flights

Turkish Airlines will be adding Xi’an to its flight network as its fourth destination in mainland China, after Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, on the 20th year of its presence in the country.

After a meeting between M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, and Hu Heping, Secretary of the Shaanxi Province Party Committee, on 5 November, an agreement was made for Turkish Airlines to start flights to Xi’an.

The Xi’an flights will initially be three frequencies a week as the flights are being planned to start at the end of 2019, while they are set to increase gradually as the 2020 summer schedule begins. With the launch of Xi’an flights, Turkish Airlines’ reciprocal flights to China will increase to 24 flights a week.