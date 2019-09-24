Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Ireland Held at K Club

Turkish Airlines welcomed its corporate clients for the annual Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Ireland event – qualifier for the Turkish Airlines International Tournament in Antalya, reports Ian Bloomfield. On a magnificent autumn afternoon at the K Club in Co Kildare, guests enjoyed the beautiful but tough Arnold Palmer course along with Turkish hospitality.

The Turkish Airlines team was led by Hasan Mutlu, Director for Ireland, ably assisted by Julienne Curran, Onur Gul and Martina Cicha. Fusun Ilkay flew in for the day from London and all guests were well looked after by the team.

A tired but happy group of golfers, with members of the Ireland cricket team well to the fore, met for dinner in the clubhouse. Joseph McGinley, Head of Investor Relations, Aercap, was the overall winner of the competition and will travel to Antalya for the Turkish Airlines International Tournament.

The final three placings were:

1st: Joseph McGinley, Head of Investor Relation, Aercap (41pts)

2nd: Kevin O’Brien, Cricket Ireland (36pts)

3rd: Ed Joyce, Cricket Ireland (34pts)