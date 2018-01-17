Two-Day Cork Travel Fair in February

The Cork Travel Fair, in association with Cork Airport, will take place at the Cork International Hotel on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th February 2018, from 11.00am to 5.30pm each day. The Travel Fair is now in its second year and will feature travel agents J Barter Travel, Heffernan’s Travel, Dawson Travel, Shandon Travel, Lee Travel, Tour America, and Travel Counsellors, as well as airlines, airports and tourism boards including FlyBe, Cornwall Newquay Airport and Visit Spain.

Some of Ireland’s best hotels will also be on-site, including The Hayfield Collection, The Heritage Killenard, McWilliam Park Hotel, Select Hotels, Trigon Hotels, The Celtic Ross, West Cork Hotel, Abbey Court Hotel, and many more. There will also be a selection of representatives from some of Ireland’s best-known tourist attractions, including Heritage Island.

As well as special offers available for people wishing to book their holiday, there will be workshops throughout the weekend that are free to attend, giving guests an enhanced insight into specialised holidays such as honeymoons, adventure holidays, cruise holidays, walking the Camino, and much more.

Highlights of the weekend are the prizes available to be won, including a trip for two to Boston Providence with Norwegian Air, and a trip for two to Cardiff with Flybe, to name but a few.