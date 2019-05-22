Two Irish Ferries Offers on Travel to France

Irish Ferries has announced two offers on direct route travel to France, ideal for wine enthusiasts, couples and groups of friends alike, travelling onboard the award-winning W.B. Yeats.

France from €298 Each Way for Four

From €298 each way, groups of four people can travel directly to France from Dublin and back with a car and cabin included. The offer is valid on all France sailings from Dublin from now until Wednesday 12 June and from Cherbourg to Dublin until Thursday 27 June.

Normandy has one of France’s most famous tourist sites, Mont Saint-Michel, as well as castles, churches, picturesque ancient towns, beaches, theme parks and much more

This deal is only available until midnight Thursday 30 May. For more information, including T&Cs and to book:www.irishferries.com/ie-en/offers/France-for-four/

Wine Tasting Onboard W.B Yeats

Irish Ferries is also hosting a special wine tasting mini-break on the W.B. Yeats, sailing from Dublin to Cherbourg on Thursday 6 June in conjunction with Normandie Wines. Cruise back the following day on Friday 7 June.

Passengers will have the opportunity to sample new wines, meet leading growers, and get invaluable hints and tips on discovering great wines and great growing regions.

This offer is available from €99 per person return, including cabin, or from €164 per person return including a car and cabin.