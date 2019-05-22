News

Two Irish Ferries Offers on Travel to France

Two Irish Ferries Offers on Travel to France

Irish Ferries has announced two offers on direct route travel to France, ideal for wine enthusiasts, couples and groups of friends alike, travelling onboard the award-winning W.B. Yeats.

France from €298 Each Way for Four

From €298 each way, groups of four people can travel directly to France from Dublin and back with a car and cabin included. The offer is valid on all France sailings from Dublin from now until Wednesday 12 June and from Cherbourg to Dublin until Thursday 27 June.

Normandy has one of France’s most famous tourist sites, Mont Saint-Michel, as well as castles, churches, picturesque ancient towns, beaches, theme parks and much more

This deal is only available until midnight Thursday 30 May. For more information, including T&Cs and to book:www.irishferries.com/ie-en/offers/France-for-four/

Wine Tasting Onboard W.B Yeats

Irish Ferries is also hosting a special wine tasting mini-break on the W.B. Yeats, sailing from Dublin to Cherbourg on Thursday 6 June in conjunction with Normandie Wines. Cruise back the following day on Friday 7 June.

Passengers will have the opportunity to sample new wines, meet leading growers, and get invaluable hints and tips on discovering great wines and great growing regions.

This offer is available from €99 per person return, including cabin, or from €164 per person return including a car and cabin.

For more information, including T&Cs and to book: www.irishferries.com/ie-en/offers/winetasting2019/winetasting6June/

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Amadeus Prepares for Take-Off with Live Travel Space

Ian BloomfieldMay 21, 2019
Read More

Air Canada to Purchase Air Transat

Michael FloodMay 21, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean Unveils Unprecedented Entertainment Lineup on Spectrum

Neil SteedmanMay 21, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport Hotel Selects Breakthrough Cancer Research as Charity Partner

Michael FloodMay 21, 2019
Read More

Ethiopian Airlines Gets Fifth Freedom Rights for Dublin-Madrid

Michael FloodMay 21, 2019
Read More

Hotel Hendricks to Open in New York City

Michael FloodMay 21, 2019
Read More

ITTN Highlights Malta, New Destinations and Cruising in May Issue

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 16th May 2019

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

Iconic Red Routemaster Bus to Feature at WTM London 2019

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland