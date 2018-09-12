Two New Aer Lingus Routes from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul and Montreal

In 2019 there will be 17 ways to the USA and Canada with Aer Lingus, including Shannon services to Boston and New York JFK. The airline has announced two new destinations from Dublin for summer 2019 – a Minneapolis-St. Paul in the USA and Montreal, Canada. Fares to Montreal start from €239 and to Minneapolis-St Paul from €249, each-way including taxes and charges, when booked as a return trip.

Aer Lingus will commence its Dublin Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (MSP) service on the 8th July 2019, operating a daily B757 aircraft. On 8th August 2019 the airline will begin flying to Trudeau International Airport (YUL) in Montreal, Canada, direct from Dublin, operating a daily A321neo long-range aircraft.

The two new destinations will add a quarter of million additional seats annually to the Aer Lingus transatlantic network that already comprises 2.8 million seats annually between Ireland and North America.

Stephen Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Aer Lingus, said: “Today we are pleased to announce two new transatlantic routes from our Dublin Hub with daily direct service to Montreal and Minneapolis-St Paul commencing in summer 2019. These destinations each have a rich heritage, vibrant culture and much to offer visitors travelling for business or leisure.

“Aer Lingus continues to deliver on its ambition to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic, adding new routes and travel options between Ireland, Europe, the USA and Canada, bringing increased connectivity, growing Irish employment and supporting international trade and economic growth.”

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport, said: “Minneapolis-St Paul is Aer Lingus’s 14 transatlantic route from Dublin Airport and its 11th new transatlantic route in the past five years. Montreal will be the airline’s second destination to Canada from Dublin and will mean it will operate 15 North American routes from Dublin next year.

“We have been working closely with Aer Lingus since 2014 to grow its North American business and build a substantial transfer business. These new services to Minneapolis and Montreal will both have significant onward connections from Dublin to cities in Britain and continental Europe.”

Brian Ryks, Executive Director and Chief Executive, Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, said: “Minneapolis-St. Paul and Dublin are both important centres for commerce and culture, with vibrant arts and entertainment offerings. I am very pleased that Aer Lingus will provide a direct connection between the cities, creating opportunities to strengthen economic and cultural ties on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Philippe Rainville, President and Chief Executive, Aéroports de Montréal, added: “We are tremendously proud to welcome Aer Lingus, the 37th airline to join the great Montréal-Trudeau family. The arrival of the Irish carrier on the Montréal-Dublin route starting in August 2019 will enhance the annual air service to a very popular destination for both our communities, at a competitive price. I am sure that travellers will appreciate this year-long direct connection and am confident this new collaboration will be a successful one.”

‘Dub Hub’

Aer Lingus’s two newest transatlantic destinations were announced at an event in Dublin that also saw the launch of a report by EY, which assesses the potential economic impact that could derive from the development of Dublin Airport as a Hub. The report concludes that investment in hub infrastructure at Dublin Airport could add €18.6 billion to Ireland’s GDP over the next 15 years, as well as generating an additional 33,950 jobs in the Irish economy. The bulk of the jobs would be generated in the tourism sector (26,990 jobs), with the remainder coming from the aviation sector and other indirect jobs.

An additional €6 billion would flow to the Exchequer over the same period, from increases in a variety of taxes including VAT, excise, corporation tax and payroll tax. During the construction phase from 2018 to 2023, an additional 1,147 jobs would also be created.