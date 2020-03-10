Two New Ryanair Services, New Daily Flights with KLM, and Double-Daily Flights with Air France from Cork Airport

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport, will have two new destinations served by Ryanair this summer. The twice-weekly service to Katowice in Poland introduced this winter will continue through the summer, while from 3 May until 21 October Ryanair will also operate a new twice-weekly service to Zadar in Croatia.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ subsidiary KLM Cityhopper will launch a new daily service to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport from 30 March using Embraer 175 and Embraer 190 aircraft (depending on the day in the week), adding approximately 41,000 seats for the busy summer season.

Air France will double its frequency on the Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle route with the addition of a second daily service from 29 March. The new early morning flight from Cork and late evening service from Paris will complement the existing Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle daily schedule, which launched in 2018.

The new KLM Amsterdam route and Air France expansion plan mean that the group will offer a combined three daily frequencies and up to 113,000 seats from Cork Airport this summer. It is a significant boost for inbound and outbound tourism for Cork and the greater Munster region, offering connectivity to the extensive network of Air France and KLM destinations worldwide.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “KLM is a fabulous airline and we are really thrilled to welcome them to Cork Airport. Both parts of the Air France-KLM group will now be expanding with us this year. I firmly believe that more choice is always good for the travelling public. These new flights will connect directly into the Air France-KLM networks in Amsterdam and Paris, offering great prices and long-haul options direct from Cork Airport. We expect tourism and the business community throughout the South of Ireland will see the benefits of this expansion throughout 2020.”

“At Cork Airport we have over 50 direct routes – however, our daily flights to major international hubs across Europe extend that even further. As Air France and KLM spread their wings over five continents, from New York to Bangkok, Kenya to Cuba, these services make long-haul options from Cork Airport now easier and more convenient.”

The news comes as Cork Airport enters its fifth consecutive year of growth, with passenger numbers expected to increase by 5% to 2.7 million passengers in 2020.

To book flights, visit www.ryanair.com, www.airfrance.ie or www.klm.com.