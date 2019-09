Two Opportunities to Win Two Tickets with Air France-KLM

To celebrate KLM’s 100 years, Air France and KLM are giving agents two chances to win a pair of return Economy Class tickets (terms and conditions apply) to any destination on the KLM network.

The lucky winners will be announced as follows: September Prize on 7 October, October Prize on 4 November.

To enter the prize draws, simply book KLM to any destination on the network between 2 September and 31 October 2019 and log your ticketed bookings on www.winwithafkl.co