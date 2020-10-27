Two Steps to Marketing Your Business Out of COVID-19 in Partnership with The Five Percent

WTM Virtual announce the launch of two tailored marketing events that are going to take place during London Travel Week and WTM Virtual.

Aimed at senior travel marketing professionals, the events will focus on developing a new way of marketing in 2021 and will enable businesses to survive and thrive over the next decade.

The events consist of the following programme of activities:

1. The Future of Travel Marketing will kick start the opening of London Travel Week on 30 October, from 10:00-12:00 (GMT)

2. Your 2021 Vision will take place on Monday 9 November from 10:00-11:00 (GMT) during WTM Virtual

Organised by some of the world’s leading marketing experts, the must-attend sessions have been planned to help travel businesses navigate their way out of the COVID-19 pandemic and be ready on the starting blocks for the ‘new world’ in 2021 and beyond.

The Future of Travel Marketing will host top marketing experts revealing how they’re reacting to the current challenges, and what they’re planning to do over the next 18 months.

Attendees will hear how the experts have shifted their focus and reallocated their own time and resources to adapt to the ‘new normal’. The experts will also reveal some of the surprising trends they’ve observed from the businesses they’ve been navigating through the storm.

The second marketing initiative takes place on day one of WTM Virtual, with a live Marketing Panel.

Your 2021 Vision will be hosted by Marcus Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of The Five Percent. Murphy will open the event by giving a short, sharp, practical rundown on what an effective business vision looks like and how bosses can get the whole team behind the strategy.

He’ll then lead a panel discussion where the travel industry’s leading experts and influencers will share their thoughts.

WTM London Senior Director Simon Press said:

“Travel marketing has never been so important, which is why WTM Virtual and London Travel Week’s marketing content has been divided into two sessions on two different days to ensure maximum exposure.

“The way travel companies market their businesses in 2021 is going to be markedly different from the past decade, and anyone who takes the time to attend these sessions will walk away knowing exactly where they should be investing their time and capital in marketing their business.

“These sessions will ensure that businesses are equipped with all the marketing know-how to not only survive the current COVID-19 pandemic, but thrive in the new world of travel and tourism. The next 12-18 months may seem overwhelming, but with the right tools, WTM Virtual and London Travel Week will help our industry partners to recover, rebuild and innovate.