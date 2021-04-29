Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

Tyrol Talks Safety Ahead of Summer Reopening

The Austrian region of Tyrol has been preparing for a summer restart of tourism – with visitor safety paramount in their planning. As part of the digital talk series ‘Tyrol Talks,’ tourism experts unveiled their preparations and perspectives for summer holidays to the international press, including ITTN.

At the end of last week, the Austrian federal government announced its first steps towards the reopening of gastronomy, hotels, culture and sports – under strict conditions. This means that summer tourism will slowly but surely be possible again from May onwards.

“With the announcement of the initial roadmap to reopening, there is now a perspective – for the industries and sectors concerned, for whom it is impossible to just open up overnight, and for the people, who have no greater desire than for life to just return to normal,” emphasises Tyrol’s Governor, Günther Platter.

Safety has upmost priority

“Safety must be the focal point of every stay in Tyrol. The foremost expectation of every guest is to be able to spend a safe holiday in our province,” said Platter, who is convinced that the industry will prove that Tyrol is one of the safest and healthiest holiday destinations.

Regional businesses and tourism associations have developed comprehensive safety and hygiene concepts, appointed their own COVID officers, created online platforms with information on safe holidays and implemented digital registration tools if needed. Moreover, the province offers both its guests and employees an unparalleled testing system, so no one needs to worry about the availability of a Corona test, while great strides are being made in vaccinating the nation. “Tourism businesses have prepared meticulously for the new start, the holiday region of Tyrol is ready”, Platter explained.

Sharp rise in interest for holidays in Tyrol

“Interest in Tyrol is currently on the rise and, with the announced roadmap to reopening, concrete enquiries are coming in again,” confirms Florian Phleps, Managing Director of the Tyrol Tourist Board, with regards to the current data.

A survey of the mood in the tourism regions across Tyrol also confirms that a more optimistic outlook is gradually spreading throughout the province. “Our tourism associations rate the attraction of Tyrol as a holiday destination – especially when it comes to important markets such as Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands – as very strong or strong,” said Phleps.

Tyrol’s holiday hosts look forward to welcoming their guests

Across the province, Tyrol’s holiday hosts are looking forward to reopening and welcoming their guests again, many of whom have been spending their holidays here for years.

This is also the case for Elisabeth Gürtler, who garnered international repute through the “Sacher” brand, and offers spa holidays combined with mountain experiences at the 5-star resort “Astoria” in the Olympiaregion Seefeld: “The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority, because this is a fundamental requirement when choosing a destination for a holiday and ensures a carefree time and sustainable relaxation in our hotel.”

And Maria Steindl from the “Unterwirt” gourmet hotel can hardly wait to pamper her guests again. The “Unterwirt” has long since veered away from the well-trodden tourist trail: “Our stance is not standard, but excellence. The fun challenge is to combine what has grown historically with the future. For example, we want to show that contemporary food culture and tradition are not a contradiction in terms. “