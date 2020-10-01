News

U.S. Travel Announces New Dates for IPW 2021 in Las Vegas

U.S. Travel Announces New Dates for IPW 2021 in Las Vegas

The U.S. Travel Association has announced that IPW, its annual international inbound travel trade show, will be a live, in-person event held in Las Vegas from September 18-22, 2021.
The September dates are revised from previously released 2021 event dates. U.S. Travel, together with premier sponsor Brand USA and our hosts, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Travel Nevada, secured later dates to provide additional time for international long-haul travel to the United States to broadly resume.

“Next year’s IPW will reunite the global travel community and be the keystone for safely rebuilding international travel to the United States,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “While IPW will look a bit different next year, expect it to be the turning point for the all-important inbound travel sector.

“We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our many sponsors and attendees, both in the U.S. and around the world, and we can’t wait to see everyone in Las Vegas next September.”

“As the nation’s destination marketing organization, Brand USA values IPW because it is the single largest gathering of the global network of stakeholders dedicated to driving travel to the USA,” said Christopher Thompson, Brand USA president and CEO. “We look forward to reconnecting face-to-face with industry colleagues and welcoming the world back to the diverse destinations and experiences across the United States. We will see you in Las Vegas in 2021.”

“IPW is crucial to reviving international travel, and we’re pleased that the U.S. Travel Association is dedicated to holding an in-person show in Las Vegas next September,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “These new dates will allow greater flexibility for attendees and will ensure the best possible experience for a successful and productive trade show. We look forward to welcoming delegates to the new West Hall expansion at the Las Vegas Convention Center as well as showcasing new and exciting developments throughout the destination.”

U.S. Travel plans to open registration for IPW exhibitors in mid-November. IPW buyer and media registration will open in early 2021.

IPW 2021 will be held in the newly constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Planning for IPW show floor and media marketplace activities, as well as related official events, is underway by the IPW Host Committee.

IPW is the country’s leading international inbound travel trade show, driving $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States. At IPW, travel buyers (including international tour operators, wholesalers and receptive operators) meet face-to-face with sellers of U.S. travel product (representing accommodations, destinations, attractions, retail, transportation companies and more), transacting business that would otherwise be generated only through an exhaustive number of around-the-world trips.

Additional information about IPW 2021 will be available in the coming weeks. Event updates will be sent to the IPW community and posted at IPW.com. You can follow @ustravelipw on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as well.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus launches Summer 2021 schedule

Michael FloodOctober 1, 2020
Read More

Ethiopian Offers Free Covid-19 Insurance Until March

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2020
Read More

WTM Virtual Unveils Andalucia as Premier Partner for 2020

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2020
Read More

British Airways to fly to Bermuda

Michael FloodOctober 1, 2020
Read More

Tourlane Guide to the Most Walkable Cities in the World

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2020
Read More

ITIC call for leadership from Taoiseach on international travel restrictions in open letter

Michael FloodOctober 1, 2020
Read More

David Speakman Tells UK Industry: “Don’t Wait for Government Help”

Neil SteedmanSeptember 30, 2020
Read More

Willie Walsh Appointed Deputy Chairman of CarTrawler

Neil SteedmanSeptember 29, 2020
Read More

G Adventures to Host ‘Retravel Live’ Virtual Event Series

Neil SteedmanSeptember 29, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland