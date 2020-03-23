UAE Government Suspends All Passenger Flights from 25 March

The airline said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers and travellers. These measures are in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, and we hope to resume services as soon as feasible.

As per the UAE government’s directive, Emirates will temporarily suspend all passenger services from 25 March 2020.

“You don’t currently need to call us to cancel your booking as we will not charge no show fees. Please however complete the Travel Voucher request form to re-book your flight later. We are experiencing high call volumes. If you are not travelling in the next 48 hours please consider calling us later. We can usually answer your call quicker if you can speak to us in English.

Customers with tickets issued on/before 31 March who are impacted due to:

Travel ban: Where there is government notification that prohibits travel

Where there is government notification that prohibits travel Travel advisory: General government advisory against non-essential travel

General government advisory against non-essential travel Quarantine requirements: Mandatory quarantine at origin or destination

Mandatory quarantine at origin or destination Mandatory lockdown: Countries in which government have issued a mandatory lockdown and customers are therefore unable to reach airport

Countries in which government have issued a mandatory lockdown and customers are therefore unable to reach airport Flight cancellation: Flights cancelled by Emirates

are eligible for Rebooking and Travel Voucher options:

Travel voucher for ticket value with a validity of 12 months from date of issue.

Customers with flight bookings for travel on or before 30 June can rebook their flights to any Emirates destination within the same region without a rebooking fee or paying any fare difference.

Emirates regions are: Africa; Australasia; Europe; Far East; Gulf, Middle East and Iran; Indian Ocean Islands; North America; South America; West Asia.

Customers who booked directly with Emirates can visit the Travel Voucher webpage and add “Refund request due to Coronavirus” in the comments section. Customers who booked with a travel agent must contact them for further assistance with their bookings.