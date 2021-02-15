UK Quarantine Rules Come Into Effect Today

All British and Irish citizens and UK residents who arrive in England from a ‘red list’ country must quarantine in a government-mandated hotel from today, February 15.

The list of 33 countries includes South Africa, Portugal and most South American countries.

Arrivals from those countries will have to pre-book their quarantine on the government website at a cost of £1,750 for 10 days of quarantine. The cost covers the hotel as well as transport and testing.