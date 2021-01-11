UK Introduce Pre-Arrival Covid Testing

All passengers arriving into the Uk will need a negative Covid-19 test before they’ll be allowed entry.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that from today (January 11), all incoming passengers, including UK nationals, arriving by boat, plane or train will have to take a test up to 72 hours before departure.

All incoming passengers will also need to complete their passenger locator form, while those arriving from countries not on the UK’s travel corridor list must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival regardless of their pre-departure test result. Announcing the new measures, Shapps said, “taken together with the existing mandatory self-isolation period for passengers returning from high-risk countries, pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence – helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks.”