UK to Roll Out Vaccine Certs by Mid-May

The UK is set to roll out official vaccine certs in time for the presumptive restart of international travel on May 17.

According to reports in The Telegraph, the government held talks with the Tourism Industry Emergency Response Group yesterday afternoon, April 21, to brief them on their plans.

The UK roadmap has earmarked May 17 for the partial resumption of international travel, but so far the government has not confirmed that this is indeed the case and has said that the date is still subject to review.

However, news that a vaccine certificate is set to be introduced by mid-May increases the possibility of a restart. Much like the Digital Green Certificate currently being developed by the 27 EU countries, the document will provide travellers with an official verification of their test and vaccine status which can be used at foreign borders.