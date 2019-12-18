UK Worst Among EU Countries for Knowing Second Language

Out of the 28 EU countries, Ireland comes fifth worst in knowing a second language, while the UK is the worst, according to Eurostat data sourced by www.theknowledgeacademy.com.

In the UK, 65.4% of people admit that they can’t speak any other language, just ahead of Romania (64.2%), Hungary (57.6%), Bulgaria (50.5%), and Ireland (49.2%).

Comparably, Sweden, at 3.4%, has the lowest percentage of people who can’t speak any other language, closely followed by Denmark (4.2%), Latvia (4.2%), Lithuania (4.5%), and Luxembourg (5.5%).