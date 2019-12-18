News

UK Worst Among EU Countries for Knowing Second Language

UK Worst Among EU Countries for Knowing Second Language

Out of the 28 EU countries, Ireland comes fifth worst in knowing a second language, while the UK is the worst, according to Eurostat data sourced by www.theknowledgeacademy.com.

In the UK, 65.4% of people admit that they can’t speak any other language, just ahead of Romania (64.2%), Hungary (57.6%), Bulgaria (50.5%), and Ireland (49.2%).

Comparably, Sweden, at 3.4%, has the lowest percentage of people who can’t speak any other language, closely followed by Denmark (4.2%), Latvia (4.2%), Lithuania (4.5%), and Luxembourg (5.5%).

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

