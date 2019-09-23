Under 30s’ Guide to Malta

Malta has become a popular destination for the clubbing scene, allowing travellers to party all night and spend the following day relaxing on picturesque beaches in the warm Maltese sun. Party until dawn in Paceville – located in St. Julians – where the club scene is buzzing, and enjoy an abundance of bars and restaurants in Birgu, Mdina, Valletta and Sliema. Eclectic music festivals, adventure activities and thriving nightlife await, just a 3h40m flight from Dublin.

Where to Stay

St. Paul’s Bay

Bugibba and Qawra, located in St. Paul’s Bay, are lively resorts bustling with cafés, restaurants and bars. Café Del Mar is the hub of Annie Mac’s annual Lost and Found Festival and can be found in Qawra. There are a number of three-star and four-star hotels in St. Paul’s Bay to suit all budgets.

St. Julian’s

Built around the beautiful Spinola Bay, St Julian’s is the perfect place to stay if you want to be close to the action. Paceville, Malta’s entertainment hub, is located in St. Julian’s and has an abundance of nightclubs and bars open until the early hours of the morning. After a night on the town, spend the next day relaxing on the popular sandy beach, St. George’s Bay.

Sliema

Sliema, a small resort town, neighbours St. Julian’s, and has a long promenade full of restaurants, cafes and bars. Calling all shopaholics, Sliema is home to two of the largest shopping malls in Malta.

Valletta

With its rich heritage and bustling centre, Valletta is ideal for friends or couples wanting to spend their time in Malta’s thriving cultural capital. The UNESCO-listed city offers eclectic wine bars and spectacular waterfront dining options not to be missed.

Mellieha

Home to Malta’s longest white sandy beach with great views over the Mediterranean Sea, Mellieha is one of the most picturesque areas on the island. Experience an abundance of land- and water-based activities here, from jeep safaris and quadbiking to flyboarding and windsurfing.

Gozo

Gozo is just a 25-minute ferry crossing from its sister island Malta, and has an idyllic landscape teamed with tranquil sea views. If it’s your own space you’re after, why not stay in a Gozitan Villa? There is an abundance of adventure activities to experience here: Gozo is a diver’s paradise with incredible dive sites to be discovered.

Top Music Festivals

Annie Mac’s Lost & Found

Annie Mac’s Lost and Found festival returns to Malta each spring with a huge line-up of DJs in fantastical locations. It’s not every day you can say you’ve been to a rave in an ancient castle, enjoyed a boat party on the Mediterranean Sea, and partied next to picturesque pools until dawn.

Isle of MTV

The annual Isle of MTV is a free one-day music festival that returns every summer to il-Fosos Square in Floriana, welcoming an audience of approximately 50,000 people. The Isle of MTV Malta is unique in offering young people across Europe an exclusive opportunity to experience a world-class line-up of artists for free.

Glitch Festival

Soak up the summer sunshine on the Maltese Islands listening to house, disco, techno, acid house and electro music that will take you through the night. Glitch Festival brings music industry favourites to multiple stages each year.

Earth Garden

Earth Garden is an art, music and culture festival calling to the free spirit in everyone. Presenting a number of stages, a musical playground, food court, enchanted forest, ethnic market, jamming area and funpark, the festival appeals to a group of friends, couples and the individual. The festival showcases both local and international performers, electro-swing and more conventional house and techno artists.

Rock the South

Rock the South is an alternative music festival in Malta that has become a staple in the local music scene. Listen to genres including rock, punk, indie, folk and hip-hop surrounded by a community of music enthusiasts. Enjoy local Maltese and international talent throughout the eclectic festival.