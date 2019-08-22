Unique Irish Exhibition at Museum of the American Revolution

This autumn Philadelphia’s new Museum of the American Revolution is hosting its first-ever international loan exhibition, Cost of Revolution: The Life and Death of an Irish Soldier (from 28 September to 17 March 2020) and is bound to be of interest to the many Irish visitors to Philadelphia.

The exhibit explores the little known story of Richard St George, an artist and Anglo-Irish soldier in the British Army, whose personal trauma and untimely death provide a window into the entangled histories of the American Revolution and the ensuing Irish Revolution of 1798.

It will feature more than 100 works of art, historical objects, manuscripts, and maps from lenders across the globe, most of which will be displayed in the USA for the first time. It also will present one of the largest collections of objects from Ireland’s 18th-century revolutionary history and war for independence ever displayed in Philadelphia.