News

United Airlines Announces Changes Following David Dao Incident

United Airlines Announces Changes Following David Dao Incident

United Airlines has announced 10 substantial changes to how it flies, serves and respects its customers. The changes are the result of United’s examination of its policies and procedures, and commitment to take action, in the wake of the forced removal of a customer, David Dao, aboard United Express flight 3411 on 9th April 2017.

United commits to:

  • Limit use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.
  • Not require customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk.
  • Increase customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to US$10,000.
  • Establish a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines or ground transportations to get customers to their final destination.
  • Ensure crews are booked on to a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.
  • Provide employees with additional annual training.
  • Create an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans.
  • Reduce the amount of overbooking.
  • Empower employees to resolve customer service issues in the moment.
  • Eliminate the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a ‘no questions asked’ policy on lost luggage.

While several of these policies are effective immediately, others will be rolled out through the remainder of the year. The facts of what happened aboard flight 3411 and a full review of United’s changes can be found at hub.united.com.

Oscar Munoz, Chief Executive, said: “Every customer deserves to be treated with the highest levels of service and the deepest sense of dignity and respect. Two weeks ago, we failed to meet that standard and we profoundly apologise. However, actions speak louder than words. Today, we are taking concrete, meaningful action to make things right and ensure nothing like this ever happens again.

“Our review shows that many things went wrong that day, but the headline is clear: our policies got in the way of our values and procedures interfered in doing what’s right. This is a turning point for all of us at United and it signals a culture shift toward becoming a better, more customer-focused airline. Our customers should be at the centre of everything we do and these changes are just the beginning of how we will earn back their trust.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Tianguis Turistico 2017 1

Warmth, Pride and Colourful Cultures Make Mexico a Fast-Growing Destination

Neil SteedmanApril 27, 2017
Read More
IMG_3697

Romania Wants More Irish Visitors

Michael FloodApril 27, 2017
Read More
ITAA Cormac Meehan

Long-Haul and Adventure Holidays are Top Travel Trends for Summer – ITAA

Neil SteedmanApril 27, 2017
Read More
IMG_8282

Clodagh is Departing from Visit USA Committee

Michael FloodApril 27, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport became an aviation king of Europe overnight as it claimed a prestigious Routes Europe 2017 Marketing Awards held at the Titanic, Belfast. The award winners are selected for their outstanding achievements in route development marketing, with Shannon claiming the top award in the Airport Under 4 million Passengers category. The award delivers a clean sweep for Shannon, which in September of last year won the World Routes Marketing Awards 2016 in the same passenger category for the second time in three years. Shannon, which is the only Irish airport to win in this years European awards, was shortlisted alongside Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg, Germany; Cagliari International Airport, Sardinia; Poznan Lawica Airport, Poland and Vilnius Airport, Lithuania. Pictured (l-r) are Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, Stephen Small, Brand Directorof Routes and Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport

Shannon Wins Again at Routes Europe in Belfast

Michael FloodApril 27, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 1

Historic First Direct Transatlantic Flight to Depart from Cork Airport on 1st July

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 2

WOW air Offers Reykjavik in Iceland and Onward to 10 Destinations in USA and Canada

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 3

New Route from Cork to Newquay in Cornwall for Summer 2017

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport Story 4

Charm Awaits in Zurich, Switzerland, from Cork Airport this Summer

Neil SteedmanApril 26, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland